Iran to unveil new defense hardware in two weeks

Iran’s National Defense Industry Day falls on August 22.

Hatami, who was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session on Wednesday, said that the new achievement will significantly improve the country’s might and defense capability.

The minister said that the country will unveil different achievements on the eve of the National Defense Industry Day and on the very day of the event.

A military vehicle will also be unveiled in the central city of Isfahan next week, Hatami said.

He added that the vehicle will be of multiple usage for the military forces.

