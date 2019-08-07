President backs free flow of information

President Rouhani congratulated Iranian reporters on the National Reporter's Day.

He told reporters after the cabinet session that availability to information and news are the important need of the society.

He said that the people 've got used to see the latest news on their mobile phones, adding that the government supports the media to give correct news to people.

He said that media should serve as a bridge of solidarity between the Government and the people, adding that when they see a shortcoming, they should inform the government and the people with no reservation or stammer.

He also said that criticism should be fair and real and offer the solution as well.

The President blamed the US Administration for the current shortages by imposing sanctions on Iran in total disregard of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 requiring to lift the international sanctions on Iran.

Terming the US sanctions as the Economic Terrorism, President Rouhani said that Iranian people are under oppressive sanctions especially since May, 2018.

He said that US Economic Terrorism has targeted everything and everyone, even the children and the patients in hospitals.

Calling the US sanctions "crime against humanity", President Rouhani said that Iranians have stood up to the US Economic Terrorism.

