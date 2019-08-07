Chambers of commerce of Iranian, Iraqi provinces sign MoU

Sha’ban Foroutan, the head of Ilam’s Chamber of Commerce, said that the agreement has been formulated in six articles and will be enforceable from now on.

The agreement aims to promote trade and economic cooperation and export of technical and engineering services as well as encouraging and facilitating the dispatch of trade delegations, Foroutan said.

The two sides reaffirmed to cooperate in accordance with the agreement to prepare the ground for holding or participating in technical exhibitions both in Iran and Iraq to help improve and give a boost to economic cooperation, the official added.

He said that both the Iranian and Iraqi signatories agreed to cooperate on joint venture investment in economic projects.

