UN envoy says unilateralism entails global costs

In an exclusive email interview with IRNA, the UN Resident Coordinator Ugochi Daniels noted that the world is facing myriads of challenges from environmental, to humanitarian and political. She also warned on the decline of the global merits, such as trust and cooperation that bind nations to each other.

"Unfortunately, as our Secretary General has mentioned several times, multilateral efforts are under immense stress. Globally, this is a time of multiplying conflicts, advancing climate change, deepening inequality and rising tensions over trade," she said.

Referring to the nature of the challenges the world is facing right now, the coordinator urged promoting the spirit of collective effort for tackling them.

"There is anxiety, uncertainty and unpredictability across the world. Trust is on the decline, within and among nations. Key assumptions have been upended, key endeavors undermined, and key institutions undercut. It often seems that the more global the threat, the less able we are to cooperate. This is very dangerous in the face of today’s challenges, for which global approaches are essential. In this difficult context, we need to inspire a return to international cooperation".

Hailing Iran's role in forming the United Nations some 70 years ago, Daniels said, the UN has enjoyed a close partnership with Iran as a founding member for seven decades.

"Iran, as one of the United Nations’ 51 founding Member States, played an important role in the establishment of the Organization and continues to support its values and goals today," the official said.

She also highlighted the significance Tehran attaches to international cooperation.

"In my encounters with FM Zarif he has, on multiple occasions emphasized on the importance of multilateralism, he is a champion of multilateralism," the coordinator said.

Commenting on the US unilateral sanctions against the Iranian foreign minister, she emphasized the stance of the UN in support for dialogue, instead of resorting to measures that fuel escalation.

"The Secretary-General has asked for maximum restraint at all levels. We - at the UN - encourage actions for multilateral dialogue and cooperation," she said.

When asked about the book under print on years of partnership between Iran and the UN and the impressive features of the country, Daniels said the book 'UN and Iran Partnership: A Pictorial History' will feature special moments of the cooperation over the past 70 years.

"Even prior to my arrival in the Islamic Republic of Iran, I was impressed by the country’s fascinating history and its contribution to civilization," she said.

"This beautiful country, which is situated on the crossroads of civilizations and cultures, is also well known for its traditions of hospitality, historic heritage sites and the warmth of its people."

Elaborating on the contribution of various Iranian bodies and institutions to the bilingual book that will be unveiled soon, Daniels said that the close cooperation of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Archive Department of the Institute for Political and International Studies, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) and Ettela’at newspaper with the UN Information Center in Tehran led to "the unique collection of photographs and documents will take you on a remarkable and challenging journey of engagement, partnership and cooperation between Iran and the UN."

She also elaborated on current cooperation between Iran and UN, saying that the UN "will support Iran’s fulfillment of the objectives set out in the Sixth Five-Year National Development Plan."

"We will contribute to fulfilling the country’s commitment to international conventions, treaties, conferences and summits, within the national rules and regulations of the Government," she added.

The official noted that the priorities are environment, health, resilient economy and drug control.

"We also have a humanitarian mandate and support the Government in providing assistance to Refugees as Iran is the world’s sixth largest refugee-hosting country," she said.

"The UN Country Team in the I.R. of Iran stands in solidarity with the people of Iran. We are appreciative of the efforts to maintain an engagement that enables our programs and projects to continue and ensure that the humanitarian activities are not affected," Daniels said.

