The air flight services to bring home the pilgrims will continue until September 8, said Touraj Zangeneh, speaking in a press conference at the occasion of the last group of pilgrims' departure for Saudi Arabia.

Saying that about half of pilgrims will fly to Iran from Medina and the other half from Mecca, he added nine planes will fly them home.

9417**1416

