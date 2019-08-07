Bolivia backs Iran compliance to JCPOA

Tehran with regard to preserving Islamic values, has complied with all commitments to the JCPOA, Pérez Ramos said in a meeting to commemorate the National Day of Bolivia.

Expressing Bolivia solidarity with Iran, she said the International Atomic Energy Agency has so far released 16 reports on Iran compliance.

Referring to US unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal and imposing sanctions against Iranian economy and society, she stressed that the IAEA reports indicated Iran commitments.

Pérez Ramos also described re-imposition of sanctions as a crime and termed as incorrect the baseless allegations made by the US officials accusing Iran of attempt to build nuclear arms.

She underlined the fact that the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei had banned building or stockpiling any nuclear weapon.

Elsewhere in her remarks, Pérez Ramos termed the US accusation that Iranian nuclear program aimed to produce military weapons as the US propaganda campaign for tarnishing Iran's image in the world public opinion.

She went on to say that Iran's reduction of commitments to the nuclear deal was also a part of the agreement.

Meanwhile, the Director General of managing director of Iranian Foreign Ministry for US affairs Mohsen Baharvand said Iran is after developing relations with Bolivia.

Referring to Iranian Foreign Minister recent trip to Bolivia, he welcomed developing relations between Tehran and La Paz.

