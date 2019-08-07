UN urges US to comply with hosting commitments

"The Secretary‑General was asked that question and answer, I think, on his stakeout he did on Thursday," Stéphane Dujarric told reporters in response to a question whether recent sanctions on Zarif will create any problem for his attendance in the UNGA.

"I think he [the UN Secretary General] called on all parties to avoid anything that would increase tensions, and I think he answered that question," he added.

"Obviously, we'll have to wait and see what happens at the General Assembly," he noted.

"I can't predict, but the US has obligations under the Host Country Agreement, as have other countries that host UN Headquarters or host UN conferences," Dujarric reiterated.

"So, we need to let that process play out, but obviously, there are obligations under the Host Country Agreement," he said.

The US earlier sanctioned Zarif, targeting the country's top spokesman and potentially hurting chances of diplomatic talks amid rising tensions between the two countries.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry in a statement condemned the US administration’s move to sanction Zarif, saying that the US Administration needs to honor the Host Country Agreement with the United Nations and not mix up the issue with its national agenda.

The Foreign Ministry said that the latest US measure is a clear sign of the US administration’s frustration.

The new US sanction reveals its administration’s fear and weakness vis-à-vis the Islamic Republic of Iran’s smart diplomacy which is based upon logic, it added.

