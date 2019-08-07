Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 7

** IRAN NEWS
- Iran unveils new smart bombs
- Why did Europe get close to Israel?
- Rouhani: Peace for peace, security for security
- Rouhani: US must lift sanctions if it seeks talks
- PGPIC implementing petchem projects worth $10b: Official
- Larijani: No success in US ‘maximum pressure’ campaign against Iran
- Peace with Iran is mother of all peace
- Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi purges 19 more villages of Daesh
- Iran’s Zobahan suffer a 2-1 loss against Al-Ittihad
- Gen. Soleimani: Sanctioning Zarif attests to his ‘deep impact’
- “The Last Fiction” world premiere set for Sept. 1
- Iranian paddler Kazemi aims for Olympic berth at Canoe Sprint World C’ships
- Industrial landscape evolving
- Tehran stocks reverse course to end lower
- IFB to host four IPOs
