7 August 2019 - 08:25
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 7

Tehran, Aug 7, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Wednesday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Iran unveils new smart bombs

- Why did Europe get close to Israel?

- Rouhani: Peace for peace, security for security

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: US must lift sanctions if it seeks talks

- PGPIC implementing petchem projects worth $10b: Official

- Larijani: No success in US ‘maximum pressure’ campaign against Iran

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Peace with Iran is mother of all peace

- Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi purges 19 more villages of Daesh

- Iran’s Zobahan suffer a 2-1 loss against Al-Ittihad

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Gen. Soleimani: Sanctioning Zarif attests to his ‘deep impact’

- “The Last Fiction” world premiere set for Sept. 1

- Iranian paddler Kazemi aims for Olympic berth at Canoe Sprint World C’ships

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Industrial landscape evolving

- Tehran stocks reverse course to end lower

- IFB to host four IPOs

