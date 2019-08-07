7 August 2019 - 08:54
Zarif offers condolences over demise of ex-Indian FM

Tehran, Aug 7, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message expressed condolences on the death of former Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj.

"My deepest condolences to the government and the people of India on the passing of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

"I had many fruitful and useful discussions with her while she held office, and am saddened by her sudden passing," he added.

"May she forever rest in peace."

Sushma Swaraj passed away at the age of 67 on Tuesday.

She succumbed to death due to heart attack.

The late Sushma Swaraj said earlier that her government would not heed the US sanctions imposed on Tehran.

