Rouhani says JCPOA stipulated Iranian oil exports, banking ties

In his phone conversation with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, Rouhani made it clear that negotiations under duress are not lawful and that Washington needs to honor the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 requiring to lift the international sanctions on Iran.

Unfortunately, simultaneously with Iran-France efforts to de-escalate tensions and to create suitable conditions for sustainable coexistence in the region, we are observing provocative measures by the US, he said.

He emphasized the fact that security and freedom in the region and the Strait of Hormuz is important for Iran, adding that scores of ships are freely commute every day and Iranian forces act based on regulations.

Rouhani described as positive the recent negotiations between Iran and France, noting that Iran’s aim in reducing commitments to the nuclear deal is to fulfill its interests enshrined by the JCPOA and to implement commitments for preserving the nuclear deal.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian president said that developing cooperation between Iran and Europe can create calm atmosphere in the region and in the world as well.

France as Iran’s traditional partner in the European Union can play constructive role in this regard, Rouhani reiterated.

Meanwhile, Macron once again underlined France commitments to the JCPOA, adding that meeting Iran’s interests in the nuclear deal is of importance for Paris.

He also hailed Rouhani’s initiative for maintaining consultations between Iranian and French experts and officials to reach suitable solutions as regard regional and international issues.

Macron underscored promoting cooperation between Tehran and Paris.

Earlier, Iranian Embassy in Paris said that Iran-France relations have undergone rapprochement in light of presidential contacts and consultations to save the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Iranian embassy in a Twitter thread referred to various phone conversations between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and also those between Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and the French minister Jean-Yves Le Drian as examples of indices in drawing the prospect of new chapters in two countries relations.

It also pointed to exchange of diplomatic delegations like Macron’s senior diplomatic aide Emmanuel Bonne, Marielle de Sarnez, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the French National Assembly, Member of the French National Assembly Anne Genetet and also recent visit made by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to deliver President Rouhani's message to Macron, saying all these elements show that the mutual understanding and the increasing interaction between the two countries which enjoy historical commonalities can bring about benefits in bilateral and multilateral levels for two countries in regional and international arenas.

What increases the weight, credibility and the importance of such contacts is taking advantage of the background of relations and effective diplomacy for building a better world, it noted.

