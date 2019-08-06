Zarif reveals US terrorism background

"74 yrs after US became first & ONLY regime to deploy a nuclear weapon—on a city, designed to maximize casualties—it is STILL targeting civilians," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Tuesday.

He dded: "This time, with #EconomicTerrorism, violating a historic nuclear deal & punishing those who seek to adhere to it."

On August 6, 1945 US bomber B-29 Enola Gay dropped a four-ton uranium bomb codenamed Little Boy on Hiroshima.



The explosion instantly killed an estimated 70,000 to 100,000 people. The overall number of fatalities exceeded 140,000.



Three days later, in the morning of August 9, 1945 another B-29 bomber dropped a plutonium bomb on Nagasaki, killing 70,000 and razing the city to the ground. Over years the radiation sickness claimed another 152,000 lives.

During the final stage of World War II, the United States detonated two nuclear weapons over the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945, respectively.

The United States dropped the bombs after obtaining the consent of the United Kingdom, as required by the Quebec Agreement. The two bombings killed at least 129,000 people, most of whom were civilians.

They remain the only use of nuclear weapons in the history of warfare.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish