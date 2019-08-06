"The Last Fiction" to be screened in 32 countries

"The Last Fiction" animated feature film written and directed by Ashkan Rahgozar, which has so far won 9 national and international awards, is set to be screened in 32 countries including the US, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Greece and Norway.

The world premiere of "The Last Fiction" begins from Sweden, Finland and Norway will begin on September 1 and will be on show in Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, the Baltic States (Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia), Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, South Ossetia and Moldova from October 1.

The animation is on screen in the United States on September 27 and it premieres in Spain and 13 countries of Southeast Europe, including Greece, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia , Romania, Serbia and Slovenia continue to be in the form of VOD from October 1st.

"The Last Fiction" tells the story of Zahhak Mardoush (Snake-Shoulder), Kaveh the Blacksmith and Afridoon, with a free adaptation of Shahnameh. Sky Entertainment, along with the Horakhsh Studio, is in charge of the worldwide release of "The Last Fiction".

This animation is the first feature-length animated film produced at Horakhsh Studio.

