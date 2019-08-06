Iraqi envoy meets minister of science

During the meeting, Gholami expressed his ministry's readiness to increase capacity to admit foreign students and expand international scientific cooperation.

He also said exchanging professors between universities of the countries would be an effective step in expansion of science and technology.

The minister reminded that Iranian universities have desirable ranking scientifically in the world and in science production also have achieved good progresses.

In current situation, Iranian universities are moving towards turning science to technology and using scientific achievements to solve the country's problems and in this concern good experiences have been achieved in formation of knowledge-based companies, start-ups and creation of centers for technology and scientific units.

Gholami expressed pleasure that currently there are large number of Iraqi students studying in Iran.

The Science Minister Gholami also expressed the hope that Iran can pay more attention to Iraqi students and try to include them in scholarships for post-graduate studies.

