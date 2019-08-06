US officials humiliated by Zarif’s illuminating measures

In an article entitled "Is the Truth So Painful?" published in Kuwaiti newspapers on Tuesday, the Iranian diplomat noted that no one in Tehran believes the United States wants to reduce tensions with Iran. The reason is also clear. Iranian people ask if US President really wanted to reduce tensions, why did he unilaterally withdraw from nuclear agreement and violate Security Council Resolution 2231? But today, it has become clear to the international community that the United States is neither seeking to reduce tensions nor seeking to negotiate with Iran.

Last Wednesday, July 31, the United States practically took a bizarre move by inserting Mohammad Javad Zarif on its sanctions list, once again by ignoring international law and diplomatic conventions and laws and the treaties increased the tension between the two countries, Irani reiterated.

America's return to medieval rules means eliminating encounter in the face of logic and silencing dissent’s voice, which is the result of increasing anger.

Why did the President of the United States do this? From the American point of view, Zarif’s logic and revealing Mr. Trump's illegal activities and the White House' management by attending academic centers and debating with the Think-Tank institutions and conducting numerous interviews with the largest print and video media are certainly considered a threat.

If we accept that the media in the United States and elsewhere in the world play a very decisive role in illuminating or distorting public opinion, Dr. Zarif by using public diplomacy and influencing in the elite layers of the intelligentsia has been seeking to transform the situation and acquitting the Islamic Republic of Iran and America's condemnation and will continue the path.

Iranian Ambassaor highlighted in another part of his article that If somebody does not believe that the US President has sanctioned Dr. Zarif merely to prevent Dr. Zarif's mobility and his presence in international circles and influential meetings, it is a good idea to refer to the remarks of US National Security Adviser John Bolton, who explicitly said, Zarif’s activities is forcing the United States to impose such sanctions on him.

It is clear that the US fears the mobility of the Iranian Foreign Minister not only in the United States but elsewhere in the world, despite its claim to defend freedom and democracy. Therefore, the purpose of the US action to sanction Dr. Zarif should be considered to prevent his diplomatic and media maneuvers and their reflection in cyberspace.

It is clear that, Dr. Zarif imported the media campaign into the soil of the United States with presence in the heart of New York City and giving lectures at university campuses and conducting live interviews with CNN and NBC global networks. His question to the international community has been, and is, why did the United States unilaterally and irresponsibly withdraw from an international agreement that is backed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and guarantees international peace and security? By what legal rationale under international law, are international rules easily violated by the head of one country and the rest either silenced or are threatened? Why are the response to Iran's sincerity in adhering to its commitments in this agreement numerous sanctions and besieging the Iranian people?

Perhaps the president and the US foreign policy apparatus have had no other way than to sanction him during one year of interviews and speeches of Iranian FM.

The statements of John Bolton and Pompeo explicitly refer to this point. At the same time, many current and former US political figures, including Richard Richard Nefew, the architect of US sanctions against Iran under Mr. Obama, have described Mr. Trump's actions as a blind pride and away from the respect for democracy.

But Zatif’s sanction as Iran's first negotiator revealed the great lie of the White House and the president himself who spoke of negotiating with Iran and showed their behavioral inconsistency.

In conclusion, this US move does not mean maintaining international authority. It is a sign of weakness and will undoubtedly add to the legitimacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the legitimacy of the Zarif’s logic in contrast to the logic of bullying.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish