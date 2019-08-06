Iran, Turkey to jointly fight against trafficking across borders

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Colonel Shirzad Hajizadeh, Commander of Iran’s border regiment and Grade 1 border sheriff in Maku as well as Turkey’s Van Province Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez in Iran’s Macu Province on Tuesday.

“Iranian border guards will do everything to protect the country’s borders,” said Hajizadeh.

The MoU paves the path for counter-trafficking efforts between the two sides.

The two sides also agreed to hold such meetings every six months both in Iran and Turkey.

Maku in Western Azarbaijan Province shares 130 and 140 km of borders with both Turkey and Republic of Azerbaijan, respectively.

There are more than 500 kilometers of joint borders between Iran and Turkey.

