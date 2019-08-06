850 tons of grape concentrate to be exported from Shahrood

Speaking to IRNA on Tuesday, he said it is expected the consignment to earn the country dlrs. 666,000.

In a similar development, some 590 tons of apples have been purchased to produce concentrates from neighboring provinces, he said.

The director of Semnan Rural Cooperative Union added that with this amount, 60 tons of apple concentrate will be produced and one contract has been signed for the purchase of grapes.

According to Jourabloo, under this contract, some 3,000 tons of grapes were purchased from the North Khorasan, Khorasan Razavi and Fars provinces, to be converted into the grape concentrate.

Implementation of the plan will increase the current number of people working in this factory from 32 to 50 by next year, he said.

In Semnan province there are 45,000 farmers and 198,000 hectares of agricultural land.

108 cooperatives and the unions are active in four productive, rural, women and agricultural groups in Semnan province.

