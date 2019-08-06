Iraqi Kurdistan's envoy attends "Climate of Wonder" photo exhibition in Tehran

According to IRNA, Mohammad Sayyad, a senior Iranian photographer, has been active in this field for nearly 50 years and is one of the leading news photographers in Iran.

The exhibition comprised of 100 photos which depicts the horrific and devastating catastrophe of Halabja's chemical bombardment, the unwanted fleeing of the Iraqi Kurdish people.

Sayyad also has tried to illustrate the pains of the Kurdish nation at that critical juncture.

Representing the Iraqi Kurdistan government in Tehran also expressed congratulations to Sayyad and expressed hope that in the near future these photos would be published and distributed to everyone in Kurdistan and around the world.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish