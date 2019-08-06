Cruise ship joins Iran's civilian maritime fleet

Almas Qeshm 1, with a capacity of 158 passengers, was built in 16 months at the order of a local company. The project was funded by Hormozgan Province Maritime and Ports Organisation.

The exterior of the vessel has been built with aluminium and will be able to sail at 22 nautical miles per hour that will decrease the travel time from the mainland to the Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf to 45 minutes instead of an hour.

There are 39 passenger vessels that can carry more than 4,000 passengers from the provincial capital Bandar Abbas to Qeshm, Lark and Hormuz islands.

