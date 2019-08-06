Exports of goods from West Azarbaijan Province nearly doubles

Mohammad Dehqan, the caretaker of Industry, Mine and Trade Organization of West Azarbaijan Province, said on Tuesday that some $475 million worth of commodities was exported from the province during the three-month period.

He said that the province exported some 560,000 tons of goods in the mentioned period which shows a 39 percent rise in terms of weight compared to the same period last year.

Iran’s main exports items via West Azarbaijan Province over the period under question included agricultural products, different types of biscuit and chocolate, plastic products, bitumen, oil, jam and unprocessed copper, the official said.

Dehqan also said that some 143,000 tons of commodities worth $185 million were imported from border terminals of the province during the mentioned period.

The imports of the province showed 1% growth in terms of weight and 53% increase in terms of value, he said.

