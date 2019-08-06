6 August 2019 - 17:08
Journalist ID: 1114
News Code 83427711
3 Persons

Exports of goods from West Azarbaijan Province nearly doubles

Exports of goods from West Azarbaijan Province nearly doubles

Orumiyeh, Aug 6, IRNA – Exports of commodities from northwestern Iranian province of West Azarbaijan nearly doubled in the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21) compared to figures from the same period last year, according to a local official.

Mohammad Dehqan, the caretaker of Industry, Mine and Trade Organization of West Azarbaijan Province, said on Tuesday that some $475 million worth of commodities was exported from the province during the three-month period.

He said that the province exported some 560,000 tons of goods in the mentioned period which shows a 39 percent rise in terms of weight compared to the same period last year.

Iran’s main exports items via West Azarbaijan Province over the period under question included agricultural products, different types of biscuit and chocolate, plastic products, bitumen, oil, jam and unprocessed copper, the official said.   

Dehqan also said that some 143,000 tons of commodities worth $185 million were imported from border terminals of the province during the mentioned period.

The imports of the province showed 1% growth in terms of weight and 53% increase in terms of value, he said.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
9 + 4 =