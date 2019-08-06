Parliament speaker says FM Zarif’s sanction another US mistake

In a ceremony marking the “Reporter Day” in Parliament on Tuesday, Ali Larijani noted that due to the special circumstances in which the country is grappled with, all should jointly pay attention to the country's issues and share understanding.

Speaking on the nuclear deal, the Speaker of Parliament went on to say that after the American withdrawal of the JCPOA and its adventures, there were two different situations for Iran, both domestically and internationally, that we need to have a proper analysis of American behavior and we need to know the purpose of our opponent's actions.

Noting that some think Iran’s enemies are seeking a war with Iran, Larijani said some countries in the region and the Zionist regime may have prepared such plans, but they know very well that if they inflict the slightest harm to Iran, they will suffer a strong response and the US bases in the region will be affected and if they have a slightest rationale, they will not go to war with Iran.

The parliament speaker stated that "we must know the nature of the opponent's planning, noting that first, they seek economic pressure within Iran to exert pressure on the Iranian people and increase their discontent with the government.

As US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook has said the US is seeking to increase Iran's internal problems and cause distrust between Iranian people and officials.

Larijani emphasized that so far the enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran have failed to achieve their sinister goal, so they are implementing their second phase of action to stop Iran's economic development.

Pointing out that the American people have been caught up in a hawkish and corrupt group that sometimes has illusions, Iran's parliament speaker highlighted that they sought to bring Iran's oil sales to zero and by using their influence on other countries to heighten economic pressures on Iran. "They also created security and political problems in the region."

