France says is ready to train Iranian labor force

Tehran, Aug 6, IRNA - France says it’s ready to train Iran's labor force as part of French commitment to improve relations with Iran. 

French Ambassador to Iran Philippe Thiébaud made the remarks in a meeting with Iran’s Minister of Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare Mohammad Shariatmadari in Tehran on Tuesday.

Thiébaud said that Paris is ready to cooperate with Iran on training labor force, retirement, as well as development of relations between universities. 

Iran’s Minister of Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare Mohammad Shariatmadari noted that Tehran and Paris can cooperate in labor market and workforce skills enhancement. 

Shariatmadari added that Iran has boosted employment in villages from 3 percent to 25 percent. 

