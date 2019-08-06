Iran finishes 2nd in tank biathlon at int'l army games

The Iranian team competed against Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia. Iran came second because one of the tanks’ engine failed in the middle of the way.

Russia won the competition while Kyrgyzstan and Armenia finished third and fourth.

More than 100 best Iranian soldiers are taking part in this year’s event that is being held in a number of countries at the same time.

Iran is hosting two competitions: deep-diving in the Kish Island and road patrol in Parand.

