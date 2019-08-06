Rouhani says US wrongfully seeks regime change in Iran

He made the remarks in a meeting with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and senior officials of the Foreign Ministry.

President Rouhani said that the article 6 and 59 of Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which clearly state that the country's affairs must be administered with reliance on the public votes to guarantee the eternal survival of the governing system.

Rouhani said that the public votes formed the backbone of the Islamic Republic of Iran and that the government cannot make a decision against the resolve of the Iranian people.

He added that both Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the people favor constructive coordination to administer the major state affairs.

He recalled his phone exchange with former US president Barack Obama in 2017 when he was on a visit to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly, saying that if he had not answered US President Barack Obama's phone call, things would have gone at a much slower pace and Geneva agreement wouldn’t been have reached at in less than a 100 days.

Hailing Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif, he said Iran had a man who had both the power and skill to be a world-level diplomat.

"Zarif is a world-renowned diplomat."

He stressed the importance of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and said that the deal is "not destructible"; saying that the nuclear deal put an end to Iranophobia and the idea that Iranians are not people of rationality.

The agreement was hard to stomach for the enemies of Iran; the Israelis couldn’t sleep a wink both during and after the negotiations, he said.

Rouhani said that everyone in the world agreed that the deal was not a loss to Iran; just, the enemies said that it was a bad one. Even US President Donald Trump confessed to that in a tweet, though the second part of his tweet was wrong.

Trump wrote in a Twitter message on July 29, "Just remember, the Iranians never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!"

He said the people around Trump's have enticed him into withdrawing from the deal, but the Europeans turned down the proposal of withdrawal.

Some believe that Iran was responsible for the US pullout from the deal, but the fact that the US has problems with the EU, Japan, China, and others, and disrespects the former prime minister of the UK show that they have themselves to blame, not Iran, he said.

The US is making itself isolated day by day, he added.

He reiterated that peace with Iran is the mother of all peaces and war with Iran is the mother of all wars.

The president said that Iran is now strong and has a say, adding that when Iran seized the UK oil tanker that had violated the International Law of the Sea, a warship was right next to it, why didn’t they make a move?

Referring to the UK's seizure the supertanker Grace 1 carrying Iranian oil in the Strait of Gibraltar, he said the Strait of Hormuz cannot be open for them while they closed Strait of Gibraltar for Iran.

Criticizing the US for repeating its mistake of sanctioning Iran, President Rouhani said that the US sanctioned Zarif for making a rift, which was another mistake.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish