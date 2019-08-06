Iran unveils new smart bombs

In his remarks to the unveiling ceremony, Brigadier-General Amir Hatami appreciated the efforts made by Iranian scholars on promoting defense and deterrence power.

Emphasizing the importance defense power as an authority in the international system, Hatami said Iranian Defense Ministry has put on the agenda developing defensive deterrence.

He added that Balaban smart bomb has folding wings for increasing range and also GPS/INS navigation system for boosting its precision to be installed under airplane.

The benefits of using GPS with an INS are that the INS may be calibrated by the GPS signals and that the INS can provide position and angle updates at a quicker rate than GPS. For high dynamic vehicles, such as missiles and aircraft, INS fills in the gaps between GPS positions.

Specifications of the target is given to the smart bomb to guiding and control the system, he noted.

He went on to say that the long-range guided Yasin bomb is capable of hitting over 50-km target.

Hatami also referred to possibility of using in all weather conditions, day and night, ability of installing on unmanned and manned planes, boosting security and safety of the system and the ability to conduct short and long range operations.

Elaborating on Qaem optic smart bomb, he said it is equipped with visible, heat and cylinder seekers which will be installed on various kinds of unmanned planes, choppers and fighters for destroying fortifications and the targets on movement.

