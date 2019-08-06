Lut Desert, a tourist destination to be further introduced

In the Persian language ‘Lut’ refers to bare land without water and devoid of vegetation.

Some 5,000 foreign tourists visited Lut Desert last year, according the caretaker of the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization of Kerman.

Fereydoun Fa’ali said that new tourism routes can be introduced, paying due attention to protective standards, for further exploration of tourists into the Desert.

In order to preserve Lut Desert as the first Iranian natural asset enlisted in UNESCO's World Heritage List, we need to abide by the relevant laws and regulations, Fa’ali said.

Tourism can prevent destruction of natural assets of an area through due regard to studying and planning, the official added.

The property is situated in an interior basin surrounded by mountains, so it is in a rain shadow and, coupled with high temperatures, the climate is hyper-arid. The region often experiences Earth’s highest land surface temperatures: a temperature of 70.7°C has been recorded within the property.

Due to its remoteness from major population centers and its extreme environmental conditions, including extreme heat and lack of water, much of the Lut Desert is inaccessible and therefore naturally protected. Apart from some small private landholdings in villages in the inscribed area and buffer zone of western Lut, the majority of the land within the Lut Desert is state-owned.

Expressing satisfaction with the large number of annual visits of foreign tourists to the Desert, Fa’ali said that this shows the sustainable security in the region.

He underlined the need to confer on the private sector's investors the responsibility to further introduce natural fields, and said that creating eco-camps and jungle parks can prepare the grounds for the presence of tourists in natural areas.

Fa’ali said that Kerman Province will introduce new tourism investment packages in the near future.

The area of Lut Desert is about 51,800 square kilometers.

According to one study more than half of the Desert's surface is covered by volcanic rocks. Evaporites can be observed during hot periods.

