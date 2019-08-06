Zarif says diplomatic relations must not bring dependence

He made the remarks in a meeting with senior directors of the Foreign Ministry.

Zarif said that Iran advocates foreign relations independent of the foreign powers knowing that in addition to its big advantages, independent diplomacy has heavy challenges to the extent that no one in the world welcomes independent diplomacy.

He said that independent diplomacy can promote by taking advantage of opportunities and capacities.

It is an honor for Foreign Ministry officials to show that we are not dependent on any parties when we attend the international community and sit at the table with six world powers, Zarif noted.

Earlier, President Hassan Rouhani said that Foreign Minister Zarif is representative of Iranian nation.

Iranian people have seen the foreign policy of both before and after the Islamic Revolution, one of whose features is independence that was seen in the slogans of the people and now Iran is independent, Rouhani said.

He added that Iran is independent and has a say in the international community; Iran's foreign minister talks on behalf of the people of Iran, not as a representative of the Western or the Eastern powers.

