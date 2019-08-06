China recognizes rights of Iran under JCPOA

Director-General of the Department of Arms Control of the Foreign Ministry Fu Cong told IRNA that China believes that full implementation of the nuclear deal with Iran is both in line with the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and an effective, practical solution to the country's nuclear issue.

China hopes that different parties to the nuclear deal manage their differences and seriously fulfill their obligations plus striking a balance between rights and obligations, he said.

He said that China has called on the European signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to step up their efforts and fulfill their pledges with regard to the financial channel.

The Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) is a special vehicle devised in 2019 preparatory means to do business with Iran in the face of US unilateral sanctions.

The Chinese official said that the INSTEX should do the job of financial system for Iran and third parties who are willing to do business with Iran.

Speaking about restructuring Arak heavy water reactor, he said that China and Britain have jointly taken the lead of the project.

China is actively committed to the responsibility and will keep leading it through strengthening coordination with the states parties to the JCPOA, he emphasized.

US has withdrawn from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) in the same way it pulled out from the JCPOA, he said describing the moves as the indication of Washington's ignorance.

The official noted that Beijing will not sit idly by to see the US missiles being deployed in Asia. China will take countermeasures.

He called on neighbor countries to act cautiously and do not let the US to base its medium-range missiles in their territories.

Cautioning Japan, Korea and Australia on hosting any US missile on their soil, Fu said, the decision will not be in their interest and they will have to accept the consequences.

In the meantime, he noted that China is not interested in participating in trilateral talks with US and Russia to reach a new deal on missiles.

