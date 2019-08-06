UNGA Chief says negotiations best way to reduce tensions

She told IRNA in reaction to US sanctioning of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, that holding talks will be the best way for settlement of disputes between Iran and the US.

It is worth noting that Espinosa tried not to give a clear stance with regard to US sanctioning the foreign minister, she regarded it as a bilateral issue.

The US on Wednesday sanctioned Zarif, targeting the country's top spokesman and potentially hurting chances of diplomatic talks amid rising tensions between the two countries.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry in a statement condemned the US administration’s move to sanction Zarif.

The Foreign Ministry said that the latest US measure is a clear sign of the US administration’s frustration.

The new US sanction reveals its administration’s fear and weakness vis-à-vis the Islamic Republic of Iran’s smart diplomacy which is based upon logic, it added.

Meanwhile, the Iranian diplomatic mission in Poland in a statement described the recent US act to sanction Iranian Foreign Minister as blatant negation of diplomacy and negotiation logic.

