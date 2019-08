Iran’s Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi met and held talks with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halbusi in Baghdad.

The two also talked about efforts to ease tensions in the region through negotiations that will lead to regional stability.

Masjedi and al-Halbusi reviewedalso discussed an upcoming visit by Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani to Iraq.

