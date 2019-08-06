6 August 2019 - 11:04
Lebanese university professors visit Ferdowsi University

Mashhad, Aug 6, IRNA - A group of female Lebanese university professors visited Iran’s Ferdowsi University as the last leg of their tour of Iranian universities.  

25 female Lebanese university professors got to know the scientific capabilities of the Ferdowsi University of Mashhad.

A member of the Iranian university said that Ferdowsi University of Mashhad set up Persian Language courses at several Lebanese universities.

A group of five big Iranian universities, including Ferdowsi University will take part in an educational exhibition of Lebanon in September to showcase their capabilities and attract foreign students.

