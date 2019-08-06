Lebanese university professors visit Ferdowsi University

25 female Lebanese university professors got to know the scientific capabilities of the Ferdowsi University of Mashhad.
A member of the Iranian university said that Ferdowsi University of Mashhad set up Persian Language courses at several Lebanese universities.
A group of five big Iranian universities, including Ferdowsi University will take part in an educational exhibition of Lebanon in September to showcase their capabilities and attract foreign students.
9218**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment