Iraq as symbol of pride for Muslim World

“We see Iraq as a neighbour and a friendly state. We are proud that there is a party like Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba in Iraq,” Ali Akbar Velayati, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Iran’s Islamic Azad University told Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba’s Secretary General Nasr al Shimri on Monday.

“As long as Iran and Iraq stand by each other and there is the resistance movement, no power can withstand them,” he added.

Velayati, who is also a senior advisor to the Supreme Leader, praised Iraqi prime minister’s efforts, along with those of the Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba to prevent interference of the US and the Zionist regime in Iraqi affairs.

He stressed that Tehran and Baghdad will stand by one another to develop much better relations.

Al-Shimri said that no country can use Iraq to attack Iran. “We will use all in our power to stand against such a conspiracy,” he said.

The Iraqi official noted that no other power or country can break up the fraternal ties between Iran and Iraq.

