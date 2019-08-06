6 August 2019 - 10:29
Journalist ID: 2078
News Code 83426919
0 Persons

Iran condoles demise of Afghan Shia leader Ayatollah Mohseni

Iran condoles demise of Afghan Shia leader Ayatollah Mohseni

Tehran, Aug 6, IRNA - Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed condolence to the Afghan government, nation and the country’s religious elites on demise of Afghan Shia leader Ayatollah Mohseni.

Late Ayatollah Mohseni was leader of the Shia Religious Council of Afghanistan.

The cleric, born in Kandahar in 1936, left Afghanistan for Syria after the communist takeover and later moved to Iran.

In 1987, he established the Islamic Movement of Afghanistan in the Iranian city of Qom, the hub of shia religious schools in the world.

Asif Mohseni set up 100 bases in 19 provinces of Afghanistan to lead a resistance to the former Soviet takeover of Afghanistan.

He was a speaker of the first government after the withdrawal of the former Soviet forces. Later he went to Islamabad and then moved to Qom again.

9218**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 14 =