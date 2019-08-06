Iran condoles demise of Afghan Shia leader Ayatollah Mohseni

Late Ayatollah Mohseni was leader of the Shia Religious Council of Afghanistan.

The cleric, born in Kandahar in 1936, left Afghanistan for Syria after the communist takeover and later moved to Iran.

In 1987, he established the Islamic Movement of Afghanistan in the Iranian city of Qom, the hub of shia religious schools in the world.

Asif Mohseni set up 100 bases in 19 provinces of Afghanistan to lead a resistance to the former Soviet takeover of Afghanistan.

He was a speaker of the first government after the withdrawal of the former Soviet forces. Later he went to Islamabad and then moved to Qom again.

9218**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish