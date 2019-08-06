6 August 2019 - 08:50
KRG lauds Iran's contribution to Muslims solidarity

Baghdad, Aug 6, IRNA – Secretary General of Kurdistan Islamic Union Salaheddine Bahaaeddin appreciated Iran's constructive role in creating solidarity among Muslims.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Consul General in Sulaymaniyah Mahdi Shushtari.

Bahaaeddin said that Muslim unity is essential to thwart conspiracy of the enemies to disintegrate Islamic Ummah.

He also emphasized the importance of preserving Islamic unity and solidarity and distancing from religious feud.

Both sides discussed ways to develop relations between Iran and the Iraqi Kurdistan regional government.

Meanwhile, they emphasized the pivotal position of Palestine issue and supporting the aspirations of the oppressed Palestinians.

