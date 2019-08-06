KRG lauds Iran's contribution to Muslims solidarity

He made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Consul General in Sulaymaniyah Mahdi Shushtari.

Bahaaeddin said that Muslim unity is essential to thwart conspiracy of the enemies to disintegrate Islamic Ummah.

He also emphasized the importance of preserving Islamic unity and solidarity and distancing from religious feud.

Both sides discussed ways to develop relations between Iran and the Iraqi Kurdistan regional government.

Meanwhile, they emphasized the pivotal position of Palestine issue and supporting the aspirations of the oppressed Palestinians.

