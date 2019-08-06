Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 6

** IRAN NEWS
- Zarif slams UK partnership with US economic terrorism against Iran
- Austria trying to preserve JCPOA
- Tehran, Moscow sign classified military deal
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran says US acting alone as allies ‘ashamed’
- Australia rules out hosting US missiles
- Minister: US sanctions against Iran’s health sector crime against humanity
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- FM Zarif: Iran can no longer tolerate maritime offenses
- Iraq launches 3rd phase of major anti-Daesh operation
- Oldest visual arts event displays young painters’ work
** TEHRAN TIMES
- While in UN I was told to go to White House or be sanctioned
- Photos of historical Persian inscriptions from Caucasus on display in Tehran
- Iran Greco-Roman team win 2019 Cadet World
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- China hits back at Trump by weakening Yuan
- Reasons behind falling exports
- Cigarette output up, smuggling down
