Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 6

** IRAN NEWS

- Zarif slams UK partnership with US economic terrorism against Iran

- Austria trying to preserve JCPOA

- Tehran, Moscow sign classified military deal

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran says US acting alone as allies ‘ashamed’

- Australia rules out hosting US missiles

- Minister: US sanctions against Iran’s health sector crime against humanity

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- FM Zarif: Iran can no longer tolerate maritime offenses

- Iraq launches 3rd phase of major anti-Daesh operation

- Oldest visual arts event displays young painters’ work

** TEHRAN TIMES

- While in UN I was told to go to White House or be sanctioned

- Photos of historical Persian inscriptions from Caucasus on display in Tehran

- Iran Greco-Roman team win 2019 Cadet World

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- China hits back at Trump by weakening Yuan

- Reasons behind falling exports

- Cigarette output up, smuggling down

