Iranian, Thai universities sign MoU

According to the public relations department of Payam Noor University, exchanging professors and students as well as exchanging cultural activities and journals are among subjects mentioned in the MoU.

The MoU also focused on holding seminars, exchanging research information, developing educational programs and doing joint researches.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed on the sidelines of the International Conference of Open Education.

The Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University which is one of the reputable universities of Thailand and has 12 colleges.

