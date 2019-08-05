Iran ready to expand medical, health cooperation with Lebanon

According to the report of First Vice-President Office website on Monday, Jahangiri made the remarks in meeting with Lebanese Health Minister Jamil Jabak.

The first vice-president expressed Iran's readiness to bolster cooperation between Tehran and Beirut in all fields, especially in the field of health and treatment, and added that in spite of imposed sanctions and 40-year pressures by the US, Iranians could succeed in all fields upon domestic capacities and capabilities.

The Lebanese minister said his country is thankful of Iran's support, adding that good security in Lebanon, even in villages there, is indebted to Iran's support and "we never forget Iran's assistance.

Jamil Jabak pointed to his visits to some pharmaceutical companies and medical equipment manufacturers and hospitals, and said that Lebanon is ready to expand cooperation in the field of medical and health affairs, especially through private sectors.

