French envoy underlines developing scientific ties with Iran

In his Twitter message which was released in French diplomatic mission's twitter account, Philippe Thiebaud referred to his meeting with Chancellor of Shahid Beheshti University Hassan Sadough and underscored developing Iran-France academic ties.

Earlier in a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Thiebaud said France is determined to promote ties and cooperation with Iran in all fields.

Emphasizing the fact that French government will spare no efforts to develop cooperation with Iran, he said Tehran has been committed to JCPOA, adding that France is trying to preserve the nuclear deal which is supported by the international community.

Paris is ready to consult with Iran over regional stability and security, he noted.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish