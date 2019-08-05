‘Damavand’, ‘Dena’ destroyers to join Iran's navy fleet

Iranian military top official added that the destroyer Damavand was made by Iran’s navy experts in less than 18 months and it has a novel radar which makes distant targets available.

He said that a rocket launcher system will be also unveiled this year.

Referring to the sanctions imposed on Iran, he stressed that independence in manufacturing military equipment is of prime importance to Iran.

