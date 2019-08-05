Zarif urges regional leaders to focus on solutions

"I noted the repeated statements by @SecPompeo that Iran must change its policies in order for Iranians to eat is pure #EconomicTerrorism. Tying bread & medicine to politics is to kill & starve people into submission. Iranians will never capitulate," he wrote in his Twitter account referring to his Monday press conference with domestic and international media representatives.

He added: "I also said that while @realdonaldtrump may want photo op, the US isn't interested in talks; rather, Iran's submission. That will never happen. An example of US tactics: Threatening to designate somebody in two weeks unless he accepts your invitation to chat in the Oval Office."

"Reiterated that collapse of US credibility is evident in its failure to get even own clients to join its schemes," Zarif noted adding: "Regional nations will remain neighbors long after US is gone. Time for regional leaders to focus on regional solutions: dialog & non-aggression pact is a good start."

9376**2050

