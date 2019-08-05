Alborz, Ossetia sign MoU on investment, trade

The MoU was signed by Chairman of Alborz Chamber of Commerce Rahim Bana Molaei and Chairman of North Ossetia–Alania Chamber Kazbek Tuganov.

Based on the MoU both sides will try to reinforce trade, investment and also cooperation in economic, scientific and technical fields.

Encouraging and developing trade ties between entrepreneurs and members of the chambers of commerce of Russia and Alborz, exchanging information on mutual interest, foreign trade, trade regulations, investment, traditions and providing services for the trade delegations when visiting Alborz and Russia were among articles of the MoU.

According to the MoU, both sides will launch trade council, present suitable strategies for improving economic activities and remove the road-blocks.

North Ossetia–Alania is a federal subject of Russia (a republic).

Its capital is the city of Vladikavkaz.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish