Iran, Afghanistan to access comprehensive document of cooperation

To this end, Muslimyar told reporters here on Monday that the two countries are holding negotiations at the level of experts in five committees of political- security, economic, educational -cultural, water- environment and emigrants.

He pointed to his 2-day visit to Tehran and meetings with Iran's senior officials, and said that the two countries have good relations in different fields and during this visit, good talks were held to create more consolidated parliamentary, diplomatic and political relations between Iran and Afghanistan.

Senate speaker of Afghanistan and the accompanying delegation arrived in Mashad on Monday.

The Afghanistan Senate delegation arrived in Iran on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

