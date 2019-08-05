Indonesia support Iran’s stances

Nahrawi made a remarks in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Indonesia, adding that according to the history, Iranians will be able to resolve the present problems successfully.

Iran and Indonesia have expanded their ties in the fields of sports and it will be continued, he noted.

He went on to say that Indonesian athletes are interested in Zurkhaneh sports and his country will utilize the knowledge of Iranian coaches.

Iran's Ambassador to Indonesia Valiollah Mohammadi, for his part, said that the two countries’ ties have properly developed in political, cultural, social, economical, educational and scientific areas.

He voiced Iran's readiness for the development of Zurkhaneh sports in Indonesia.

Referring to the US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and its unilateral sanctions, Mohammadi added that the Islamic Republic of Iran waited strategically for a year to achieve its economical benefits from JCPOA.

He added that Iran finally decided to decrease its commitments to JCPOA because its legal benefits were not fulfilled.

Mohammadi stressed that the measures taken by Iran would be reversible on condition the other side complies with its commitments.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish