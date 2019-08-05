Iran nat'l basketball team ranks 1st in Russia

Iranian athletes defeated Russian 91-84. Iran had earlier defeated Jordan 82-70.

Iranian athletes who are being prepared for 2019 world cup, have started their camp in Portugal and have so far hit Slovakia, Denmark, and Portugal.

The 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup will be the 18th tournament of the FIBA Basketball World Cup for men's national basketball teams.

The tournament will be hosted in China and was rescheduled from 2018 to 2019, becoming the first since 1967 that will not occur in the same year as the FIFA World Cup.

Iran is in the same group with Tunisia, Spain and Puerto Rico.

