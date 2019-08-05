Iran's Zarif says door to diplomacy remains open since 1985

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, he said that detent with the countries in the region, including Saudi Arabia and UAE has been raised by Iran since long time ago.

"Door of diplomacy is open," he said describing negotiations and interaction in the interest of Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and the entire region.

Emphasizing the importance of regional talks as necessary, Zarif said, "The current policies will lead nowhere. Attempts toward blockading a member country of the Persian Gulf cooperation council, like Qatar, by the other three members is not acceptable."

He suggested that the council promote negotiations instead of isolating one member.

Being asked about amending fences between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the foreign minister said Tehran is ready for talks.

He also urged finding a peaceful solution in the region, particularly in Yemen that has been targeted by the so-called Saudi-led coalition.

9156**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish