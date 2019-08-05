Envoy: Vienna trying to preserve JCPOA, realize Iran's rights

Speaking Monday at a meeting of heads of universities in charge of working group on international scientific cooperation and ambassadors at the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, Stefan Scholz said that striving to maintain Iran-Europe agreement on the JCPOA, emphasizing the realization of Iranian rights and lifting the sanction, economic growth to move towards an industry-driven society are among Austrian government's policies.

He emphasized that Austria was doing this by establishing a bilateral cooperation network aimed at realizing the benefits of a Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for Iran.

The Austrian ambassador to Tehran stated in another part of his remarks that focusing on the fields of mathematics, science, chemistry, computer and technology will transform Iran into one of the knowledge-based economies in the world, requiring the change of knowledge import to knowledge exports.

Innovation has a greater share in the future in Iran, and therefore Austria is ready to increase academic cooperation with Iran, the diplomat noted.

He went on to say that Austria has spent €8.9 million last year on continuing education for Iranian students in Austria.

