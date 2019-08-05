Russia once again condemns US sanctions on Zarif

Speaking to IRNA on US unilateral and illegal acts against other countries, Ryabkov said Russia certainly denounces US sanctions, adding this unprecedented act is aimed at putting maximum pressure.

Emphasizing on the US irresponsibility over pulling out of the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he said despite pretending to sign new agreement, the US has mentioned no new point for such act.

He added that Russia will not support US acts in the Persian Gulf and believes that issues should be solved through negotiations.

Referring to the fact that US is aimed at developing its arms, Ryabkov said today that the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty has been destroyed, US is after signing a new contract in missile field.

The US on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Zarif, targeting the country's top spokesman and potentially hurting chances of diplomatic talks amid rising tensions between the two countries.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry in a statement condemned the US administration’s move to impose sanction on Zarif.

The Foreign Ministry said that the latest US measure is a clear sign of the US administration’s frustration.

The new US sanction reveals its administration’s fear and weakness vis-à-vis the Islamic Republic of Iran’s smart diplomacy which is based upon logic, it added.

Zarif told the New York Times earlier this month that little was at stake for him even if he were sanctioned. “I personally do not even have a bank account outside Iran,” he said.

In reaction to the sanctions, Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday after being sanctioned by the US that "dialog and peace" are "existential threats" to the B-team and the Americans never need a permission from the US Treasury to "engage" with him.

Meanwhile, The European Union said earlier that it regrets the US decision to impose sanctions against Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and vowed to continue working with him.

