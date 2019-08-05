FM Zarif says pre-JCPOA consensus impossible for US

The remarks were made by the foreign minister at his press conference on Monday.

He did not rule out the possibility of Iran's return to the pre-deal situation, saying that such a capacity has already been given to nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The current or the upcoming stages are not the fall of the JCPOA, he said noting that if the other party does not want to invest in the deal, that will be another story.

Referring to the 15 reports issued by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in verifications of Iran's commitment to the deal, Zarif said, "Five reports were issued after the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, and this shows that Iran has been meeting its obligations."

"Currently, the global consensus is against the US," he said.

