Zarif says Iran's oil sale minimum demand under JCPOA

Speaking at a press conference, Zarif said that Iran's president has announced the minimum level of the country's demands to the European signatories.

The main part of our demands is that comeback to the JCPOA commitments and roll back of Iran's measures require two steps to be taken by other parties, he added.

"First, the oil sale should be restored to the level of the May 2018, when the US withdrew from the JCPOA," he said.

The senior diplomat said that the second step is to return Iran's resources, adding that the European parties have to fulfill their promises.

The European signatories have accepted commitments in the index 2 of the nuclear agreement that are fulfilled only if they lead to effective outcome, he said.

The obligations, he said, do not hinge on the US' commitment; rather they should pave the way for European companies to work with Iran.

Normalizing the condition is one of their obligations, Zarif emphasized.

Zarif added that oil sale, transfer of the money, insurance, transportation, and industrial cooperation are among the obligations that have not been launched yet.

Referring to the marathon talks with the US officials in the negotiations that led to the nuclear deal in 2015, the foreign minister said, "It was the longest negotiation in the US history. As there had been no instance that a US secretary of state was out of the country for 17 days to negotiate with a country or he had not had 9 hours of talks in one session."

Elaborating on validity of the JCPOA in Trump administration after the end of former president Barack Obama, Zarif said that even if the current US administration had been brought to power through a revolution, it would have inherited the commitments of the pre-revolution government.

After withdrawing from the deal, Washington re-imposed the sanctions that were supposed to be suspended in line with the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Europe pledged to cover the losses that were inflicted on Iran's economy due to the US pull-out. Tehran has said that what the European signatories have conducted lag behind from what is expected.

