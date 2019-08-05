Iran gov't spokesman hails IRNA as "national media"

IRNA was seen more than before in the past few years, Rabiei said in a ceremony held at the occasion of the 85th anniversary of IRNA establishment (August 11) and the National Journalism Day (August 8) at IRNA newsroom on Monday, congratulating the day to the reporters.

You need to be the voice of both the society and the government, which makes a challenge to work for IRNA, Rabiei said.

He berated the US for the unlawful sanctions on Iran, saying that the US has created a situation comparable to the armed conflict and even more difficult than the armed conflict.

"When you face a part of country has been subject to a siege of the enemy in the armed conflict, you engage with enemy to liberate it. But, the US sanctions have targeted the Iranian hospitals with shortage of medicine, he added.

On the other hand, the enemy has targeted the spirits of Iranians, because the community will not collapse unless the mentality of the people get weakened.

Rabiei appreciated sense of responsibility of IRNA and its reporters in reflecting reality of the Iranian community.

In reference to the variety of media, Rabiei said that earlier the press community had to deal with propaganda campaign of the western countries, but, now the Iranian media have to defend and attack in different media.

Today's media have two somehow paradoxical duties: they have to calm the society down and to focus on the mental operations of the enemy, he said.

IRNA journalist Mahmoud Saremi was martyred in Mazar-i-Sharif on August 8, 1998, by the Taliban group. The tragic incident was so shocking that the news reverberated across the region and the world. Iran called the day National Journalists Day.

