FM congratulates IRNA's 85th birthday

Foreign Minister Zarif said, "Today, our friends are celebrating the 85th anniversary of the foundation of IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency)."

"I would like to congratulate IRNA staff on the important day in their career history," he said.

IRNA, originally known as Pars news agency, was founded in August 1934 at Iran's Foreign Ministry as the first professional news hub in the country.

The globally known news agency (IRNA) is regarded as parent press organization by other international news agencies. Given the status, IRNA is considered as the main reference of foreign and domestic media, and the world politicians and authorities of countries base their stances on the news released by IRNA.

The anniversary of the Iranian news agency is nearly coincided with the National Journalists' Day (August 8).

9156**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish